ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While at this years Mountain West Media Summit for football, KRQE Sports took the time to get an update on some local players in the conference. Former Volcano Vista multi-sport stand out, David Cormier is now headed into a his senior season at Air Force.

Cormier graduated from Volcano Vista in 2017, and since joining the Falcons he hasn’t seen much playing time. Cormier played with Air Forces Prep Team his freshman year, was held off the field for off-the-field reasons in his sophomore year, and played 9 games last year for the Falcons, while missing 4 due to injury.

Redshirt seasons are not provided to athletes at Air Force, so this will be his final season for the Falcons. Cormier’s Coaches and teammates are excited for his potential as a wide receiver in 2022, though, because while Air force mainly runs the ball, Cormier could add another dimension to their offense.

“Yeah, he had a really good year for us last season, just in terms of his competitiveness, the way he embraces the run game and in addition to the passing game”, said Air Force Head Football Coach Troy Calhoun. “He’s probably one of the most athletic people on our team. He’s got great size, great speed, and I think he provides a dimension. I mean, if the run game is not working, he provides a big area for the passing game”, said Air Force Running back, Brad Roberts.