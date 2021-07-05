Former UNM wrestling coach, Bill Dotson dies at age 81

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The wrestling community in New Mexico is mourning the loss of former UNM Head Wrestling Coach Bill Dotson. Dotson passed away on Saturday night surrounded by his family, and his son Charlie Dotson, who is the Eldorado High School football coach, says that his father will be missed.

“I mean, he obviously had influence on my life, but so many other people in New Mexico on wrestling and things above wrestling, the education. We are blessed because you see so many of these people in the last year and a half that are dying alone in the hospital, I can’t imagine. I mean, we were lucky he died in his living room. We were holding his hand and stuff. So, just proud of the man he was and the leader he was, and the athlete that he was. He was an amazing athlete”, said Charlie Dotson.

Bill Dotson was the first collegiate wrestler to win a DII and DI National Championship in the same year, back in 1963 while wrestling for Northern Iowa. He coached at UNM from 1980 to 1999, which was the year the program was removed from UNM.

“He was a man’s man, he was UFC before there was UFC or before UFC was the UFC. So, he was that tough guy, 5’7 with a chip on his shoulder. He was a dangerous man, but the toughest guy I ever met”, said Charlie Dotson.