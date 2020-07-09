Former UNM pitcher Sam Wolff added to San Francisco Giants 60-man player pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Stand out pitcher at UNM Sam Wolff was added to the San Francisco Giants 60-man player pool on Wednesday. Wolff is now going to join the team at Oracle Park to start training for the upcoming MLB Season.

At 29-years old, this marks the closest that Wolff has been in his career to making his MLB debut. A strong believer in the Giants organization, Wolff split his time last year between double-A and triple-A for the Giants. Last season he posted A 1.78 ERA with a 42-11 strikeout to walk ration in over 35 innings pitched in double-A.