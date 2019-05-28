Former UNM golfer earns Post Season Accolade, turns professional in same week

A former standout golfer at Hope Christian High School and now recent University of New Mexico graduate Sean Carlon earned a postseason accolade over the weekend. Carlon was named to the Golf Coaches Association Division I PING West All-Region Team.

Carlon was a big reason for UNM Men Golf’s Mountain West Tournament title this year, and it was a great way for Carlon to end out his senior season.

“That was awesome, especially because growing up in Albuquerque, like, you always see how big the Mountain West Tournaments are and stuff, and just to be able to represent my hometown, school, and to not only be able to win individually, but being able to bring that trophy home was awesome. Like, carry the trophy back on the plane in front of New Mexico natives and carry it back through the airport, was something I have always thought about since I committed to UNM,” said Sean Carlon.

Carlon also just changed his status to pro this week, and after a strong finish to his senior season at UNM will now play in the US Open Sectionals in Columbus, Ohio.

“For it to finally be here is exciting and at the same time, it is a little nerve-racking because this is what I wanted to do for a living. So, you are not just playing for your team or your school or your coaches, you are playing for a paycheck now too. So, that adds a little bit of pressure, but at the same time too, it is still golf,” said Sean Carlon.