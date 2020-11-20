Former UNM football coach tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico football coach Mike Locksley has tested positive for COVID-19. The University of Maryland confirmed Locksley is one of seven positive cases among its staff over the last seven days.

Fifteen players also tested positive in that timeframe bringing the positivity rate to nearly 15%. Maryland’s game this weekend against Michigan State has been canceled. This is Locksley’s second year as Maryland’s head coach. He coached at UNM from 2009 to 2011.

