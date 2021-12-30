Former UNM basketball player hospitalized after serious car accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo men’s basketball player, Gethro Muscadin was involved in a serious car accident just outside of Topeka, Kansas, on Wednesday night.

Please pray for Gethro Muscadin. He’s fighting for his life after a horrible car accident last night. Every prayer matters right now. So tragic and devastating. — Richard Pitino (@LoboCoachPitino) December 30, 2021

Muscadin left UNM after their Dec. 19 game against SMU. “We spoke after SMU, and I think we both agreed it wasn’t the right fit for him,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino. “We wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully, we can help him find a spot that is the right fit for him, and we’ll help him with whatever we can moving forward.”

Last night Gethro Muscadin and a friend were involved in a serous one car accident. He, his friend, and their families need a miracle. Please lift them up as Gethro fights for his life. — Bill Self (@CoachBillSelf) December 30, 2021

Muscadin transferred to UNM from Kansas and in his 12 games at UNM he averaged just over nine points, five rebounds and one block per game. No more information has been released on the severity of his injuries but he is currently hospitalized.

KRQE Sports will have more on Muscadin as soon as more information is released.