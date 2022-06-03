ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Lobo is making a name for himself in professional baseball. Former UNM player Luis Gonzalez has been named National League Rookie of the Month for May.

The Giants outfielder has been a pleasant surprise for San Francisco to start the year, and he is already making a case for rookie of the year. In the month of May, Gonzalez hit for .368 with a .500 slugging percentage. He also added seven doubles, 13 RBI, three steals and a home run during the month.

Gonzalez is only the third Giant to win the award joining Buster Posey (2010) and Pedro Feliz (2001).