Former UNM baseball coach, Rich Alday dies at 71

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo baseball coach Rich Alday passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 71. Alday is the winningest baseball coach in University of New Mexico history, as he racked up 515 victories from 1990 to 2007. Alday finished his coaching career at Pima College and overall had over 1,000 career wins.

“Rich took over the program when they were about to drop it, and he was apart of the lifeblood that kept it going. It wouldn’t be here today if Rich hadn’t been the next guy in. He is one of the old school guys that did it right and he’s a class guy man, the world lost a good one with him,” said Ray Birmingham, UNM head baseball coach.

Birmingham had fond memories of Alday and even did something special for the former Lobo coach prior to his death. “We have new seats in the stadium, and in honor of him and his son, I put Rich’s name and Ambrose’s name on the seats and took a picture and sent it to him on Monday. I hadn’t heard from him. I found out why,” said Birmingham.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former @UNMLoboBaseball coach Rich Alday. Our all-time wins leader with 515, he also won 517 games with Pima College. He was inducted to both the Pima County and Pima College Halls of Fame. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/olXoqtnrLt — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) January 6, 2021

