Former UFC Women's Flyweight Champ Nicco Montano is in Van Tate's Sports Office
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Former UFC Women's Flyweight Champ Nicco Montano hasn't fought since winning the title in December 2017. That will change when she meets former Olympian Sara McMann in July in a bantamweight fight.
In her visit to The Sports Office, Montano talks about her next fight, her time out of the Octagon, and being stripped of the title since once owned.
Trending Stories
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.