Former UFC Women's Flyweight Champ Nicco Montano is in Van Tate's Sports Office

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:54 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:54 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Former UFC Women's Flyweight Champ Nicco Montano hasn't fought since winning the title in December 2017. That will change when she meets former Olympian Sara McMann in July in a bantamweight fight.

In her visit to The Sports Office, Montano talks about her next fight, her time out of the Octagon, and being stripped of the title since once owned.

