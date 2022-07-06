LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2019 Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the year is coming home. New Mexico State announced that former St. Pius X pitcher Hayden Walker transferred from Pepperdine and will join the Aggies this coming season.

In his junior season with the Spartans, Walker compiled a 9-1 record with a .048 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 58 innings of work en route to a Class 4A state title. He was also named the 4A player of the year.

Walker joins an NMSU team that is coming off a WAC tournament championship and an NCAA Regional tournament appearance. He joins the team with junior standing.

During his time at Pepperdine, Walker appeared in 10 total innings and gave up nine runs for an ERA of 8.10. The pitcher recorded also ten strikeouts in his 13 appearances.