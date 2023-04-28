ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jordan Byrd is ready for his moment. The former San Diego State running back and kick returner is hoping to get an opportunity in the NFL. He hopes to hear his name called during the NFL Draft.

Byrd made his mark on athletics with his speed, starring as a national 100 and 200 meters champion as a teenager and leading the Manzano Monarchs to its only state championship in football in 2017. Byrd played quarterback then and led the team to a perfect 13-0 season.

Last football season, Byrd led San Diego State in all-purpose yards with 831 and all-purpose yards per game at 70. Ahead of the draft, Byrd said he talked to many teams and got positive feedback about himself.