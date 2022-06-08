ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As former Sandia high school star Jacob Kmatz continues his postseason run with the Oregon State baseball team, he has received national recognition for his play on the field. Kmatz was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday.

“You are representing the 505 wherever you go and I think that is a big piece that I hold with me,” he said. “Go in there and try to represent and grow the game. You know, I am not nearly where the big leaguers are, but I know that people know who I am and follow me, so to represent them well and represent the game for kids at a younger age.”

In 16 appearances, Kmatz started 15 games and compiled a record of 8-2. The former Matador recorded a 4.19 ERA in 77.1 innings pitched, while allowing 73 hits and 20 walks. He also stuck out 65 batters and allowed a .242 batting average. In addition to being named Freshman All-American, Kmatz was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in May.

Oregon State advanced to the super regionals following a regional title last week. The Beavers will now take on Auburn in a best of three series beginning on Saturday.