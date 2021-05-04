Former Rio Rancho football star Hermanns excited for NFL opportunity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grant Hermanns has the opportunity he’s been waiting for ever since he put on a football helmet. The Purdue University and former Rio Rancho offensive lineman signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets this past weekend.

“My head was spinning. I couldn’t even believe you know,” said Hermanns. “I was hoping to get drafted, but even a free agent contract is such a blessing man. Just the opportunity to even play in the NFL, being from New Mexico, it’s a hard thing and I’m beyond blessed and thankful for the opportunity.”

What makes the deal even sweeter is that he will be with a friend from high school doing the same thing, competing for a job on the New York Jets offensive line. New Mexico Lobos offensive lineman and former Valley Vikings standout Teton Saltes also signed a free agent deal with the Jets.

Not only are the pair connected by friendship, but they were also on the Wuerffel Award watch list this past season. Saltes actually won the award.

Hermanns is hoping he and his buddy win a spot on the Jets line. “I cannot believe that we’re both going to the Jets,” said Hermanns. “We both have a chance to make the team. It would just be amazing, two New Mexico boys. The great thing is they got a brand new head coach. So, the rookies and the vets, it’s more of an equal playing field for both of us because he doesn’t have any previous bias with those guys you know. ” Rookie minicamp starts Wednesday.