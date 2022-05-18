FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Piedra Vista star and New Mexico Gatorade baseball player of the year Chase Silseth recently made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Silseth was a part of the Angels 2021 draft class where the Halos selected a pitcher in every round. As an 11th round selection, Silseth was the first member of his class to make a big league start, and when he took the mound last Friday against the Oakland Athletics, he made quite the debut.

In six full innings of work, Silseth stuck out four while only allowing one hit and no earned runs. He picked up the win, and his competitive edge is something that he’s had since his days back in New Mexico.

“He kind of gets this snarly lip and he kind of slaps at balls when he doesn’t get his way and kind of stomps around a little bit,” his high school coach Mike McGaha said. “I just told him, don’t go out there and try to be something you are not.”

“When he was in sixth grade I had a teacher say you need to teach your child how to lose, because he is like just crazy,” said his mother Dolores. “Like, he is going to win, and I was like how do you teach a child to lose.”

He has joined the proud few of big leaguers to come from the Land of Enchantment, and his parents believe that can be an example for young baseball players in the state.

“Someone posted the other day thanks for being a role model and they said their son came home and said if chase can do it, I can do it,” said his father Chad.

Silseth is scheduled to pitch again on Friday, also against the A’s. First pitch will be at 7:38 p.m. MT and the game will be broadcast on MLB.TV.