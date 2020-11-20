Former NMSU guard Trevelin Queen gets an opportunity in Houston

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University guard didn’t hear his name called during Wednesday night’s NBA Draft but Trevelin Queen did get what he wanted. Queen wanted an opportunity and the Houston Rockets will give him that when he signs a free-agent deal with the team.

Now the work begins for Queen, who knows exactly what he needs to do to try and stick in the league. “I’ve just been working on being the best defender I can because that is how I’m going to get my money,” said Queen. “Defense is where I feel like I’m really going to solidify my spot on a team.”

Queen averaged over 13 points, five rebounds, and a little under two steals for the Aggies in his senior year when the team went on a 19th game winning streak and won the WAC regular-season title. Queen starts training camp with the Houston Rockets on Dec. 1.

