LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies will be represented in the NBA. Rookie Teddy Allen will be playing with the Denver Nuggets during NBA summer league, while free agent guard Trevelin Queen agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Allen entered the NBA draft following this past season at NMSU where he averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game. The talented guard went undrafted, but still has a shot at securing an NBA roster spot should he impress during the summer.

Queen also went undrafted following his college career, however he has showcased his talent in the NBA G League for the past two seasons, where he was named MVP in 2021-22. He also played 10 games for the Houston Rockets this past season.