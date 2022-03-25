ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators will debut a new quarterback in the 2022 home opener. Reigning IFL player of the year, QB Nate Davis, will miss the game due to a knee injury.

Former New Mexico Highlands quarterback Ramone Atkins will get the start in place of Davis. It will be Atkins first indoor game.

“That’s kind of like when the butterflies will start to kick in, getting that first huddle on the sideline and going out there with the first play call and a different atmosphere,” Atkins said. “You know, I’ve never been in this atmosphere. The fans are going to be there so, it’s probably going to be pretty noisy.”

Atkins is coming off a season with the Cowboys where he threw for 2706 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also had 673 yards and four TDs rushing.

The Gladiators home opener is set for Saturday against the Frisco Fighters. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.