Former New Mexico high school coach dies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tributes are pouring in after the death of a beloved New Mexico high school football coach. A radio station in Brownfield, Texas reports Coach Kevin Graham was found dead in his Lubbock home last Friday.

A 1983 Artesia High grad, Graham coached and taught at Artesia, then at Hobbs and Lovington before moving on to schools in Texas. He returned to New Mexico to coach at Kirtland and Dexter before joining Brownfield High. Dexter held a vigil honoring Graham Sunday night. A cause of death has not been released.

Latest New Mexico News