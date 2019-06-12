Local Sports

Former NBA and Lobo Kenny Thomas is in Van Tate's Sports Office

Kenny Thomas is visiting his old stomping grounds in Albuquerque this week. The former NBA and Lobo basketball star is taking classes to finish his education. He is also reconnecting with the Lobos. Thomas talked to players about athletics and the future while visiting Paul Weir's team.

"The things that I was enforcing is for them to not rely on basketball, because I'm a prime example that at some time basketball ends after an 11-year career, which I am blessed to be able to have," said Thomas.

Thomas also talked about business and possibly coaching one day during his visit to Van Tate's Sports Office.

