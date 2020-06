ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former La Cueva stand out basketball player, Bryce Alford is fresh off of his first season of playing in the top tier league on German Basketball. Alford says that he had a good year, but it did take some getting used to.

"Just the style of play is different. You know, there are some rule changes to the American game, there's no defensive three seconds, so there is not quite as much space to operate on the offensive end. You have to be able to play through physicality and they figure out some creative ways to get open and get shots off," said Alford.