ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Manzano High School standout quarterback Jordan Byrd is back in the Duke City to host a youth football camp along side the Duke City Gladiators. Byrd has seen some success as a ball carrier at San Diego State, and he wants to show local kids that they can make it to the next level too.

“I feel like there’s a lot of kids out here giving up on their dreams and I just want to change that for them. I feel like this camp is really going to show these kids that they can still keep up with their dreams and want to play football or sports or whatever they want to do in their life.”

Byrd said that when he was a kid he had a similar mindset to give up, however seeing pro athletes from New Mexico motivated him to stick with sports. He hopes he can be yet another example for the next generation.

“I wanted to give up on sports as well. I wanted to give up on school, but I pushed through it. Finding your way, going to other camps like Brian Urlacher and Arian Foster really showed me that I wanted to do what they were doing. Just looking up to people like that, I feel like the kids looking up to me, I just want them to do better than I did. Even in school and everything, I want everybody to do better than what I did in New Mexico.”

The camp will be held at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Sunday, May 29 from 12-3 p.m. Registration is open for ages K-12.