Former Lobos punter Tyson Dyer proves love conquers all

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was love that brought the former University of New Mexico punter Tyson Dyer all the way from Australia to Albuquerque. That same love of now-fiancee Sarah Abla is also helping Dyer to plan his future. It might be a future in the NFL punting footballs on Sunday. That is what Dyer would like.

“I’m hoping for a chance for a mini-camp invite, just being realistic with my chances,” said Dyer. If I get my foot in the door at least I know I can compete. I haven’t heard a whole lot of interest so far, but I know for punters and kickers actually could be a day before the draft.” Dyer made his way to Albuquerque three years ago following his heart and Sarah. Dyer met Sarah when she was studying abroad.

The two held a long-distance relationship after that meeting before Tyson finally made his way to the states. He had a plan to get to the US and it worked beautifully. Dyer decided he would use American football. His punting skills got him in the door at a junior college in San Diego. That would later lead to a scholarship at UNM. The mechanic from Australia said his only goal was to get closer to his girlfriend. Three years after reaching that goal Dyer finds himself in a position he did not know he would be in. He has a chance to possibly play professional football.

Dyer made himself a top punter at New Mexico, he was even a Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week during his time at UNM. He hasn’t heard much from NFL teams showing an interest, but it’s a different story for the CFL, where he has to say thanks, but no thanks at the moment. “Unfortunately, I had to tell the CFL teams that I won’t be available to play this upcoming season due to my green card process,” said Dyer. “I’m getting married this year and it just didn’t work out for me and my fiancee to leave for six months straight after the wedding.” Dyer hasn’t ruled out next season.