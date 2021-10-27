Former Lobos head football coach Joe Lee Dunn dies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico head football coach Joe Lee Dunn, known as the mastermind behind the 3-3-5 defense, died Tuesday at the age of 75. His cause of death was not made public.

He first came to New Mexico in 1980 as defensive coordinator under the late Joe Morrison. Dunn was later elevated to head coach when Morrison left for the top job at South Carolina. Dunn had a 17-30 record at New Mexico with his best finish coming in 1983 when the team finished 6-6.

Dunn’s coaching career spanned 40 years. Just like his time at New Mexico, Dunn was the defensive coordinator and later elevated to head coach at Ole Miss. He served as defensive coordinator at four SEC schools.

He later found his way back to the state of New Mexico where he was defensive coordinator for Hal Mumme at New Mexico State in 2008.