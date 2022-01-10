Former Lobos defensive lineman Joey Noble has eyes on the next level

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If life works out the way Joey Noble wants it, he will hear an NFL team call his name in late April. The former University of New Mexico defensive lineman is home in Lakewood, California working to make sure it happens. “I started doing this speed training,” said Noble. “They got me doing all of this technique. It’s going good.”

Noble brought the pressure for the Lobos as a defensive end. He finished fourth in the country in tackles for loss with just under 19. Prior to this season, Noble said he really wasn’t getting much interest coming his way from the next level until his performance at Texas A&M. Noble had a sack, a tackle for loss, and pair of quarterback hurries in the September 18 game.

“I feel like I wasn’t really on the map then but right after we played at Texas A&M, like the next week, there were three NFL scouts on their clipboards, writing whatever they write down,” said Noble. “It was crazy. It was just like a dream come true.” Noble said he plans to participate in Pro Day at UNM, more than likely, in March. Noble said he can feel how the speed drills are helping him get off the ball faster. He hopes the gains show up during the pro day. Noble is a Las Vegas Raiders fan but is open to playing for any team in the NFL.

His goal is not to only make it to the league. He also wants to make an impact. “If I get to that next level, I’m not going to say that I made it,” said Noble. “Because I want to be the best NFL player there is. That’s my goal.” The NFL Draft is April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.