Former Lobo women’s basketball player Miranda Sanchez dies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo women’s basketball player Miranda Sanchez died Monday. A cause of death was not made public. Tributes honoring her memory started forming on social media as the news of her passing spread.

A message on the Lobo women’s basketball page read, “The Lobo WBB family sends our deepest & most heartfelt condolences upon hearing of the passing of Lobo Great Miranda Sanchez. Her impact on our program will never be forgotten. “

Former teammate Jordan Adams, now Jordan Smith said, “absolutely devastated and heartbroken to hear of the loss of this gorgeous woman today. Former Lobo assistant coach Hazel Tull Leach remembers a player who was a high achiever.

“Every goal that she would set, she would achieve,” said Tull Leach. “She wanted to become a lawyer and she became a lawyer and loved it. Always wanted to follow the rules and execute on the court and always had fun too, had fun doing it. I’m just, I mean I’m devastated.”

Sanchez played for the Lobos from 1997 to 2001. Known for her three-point shot, Sanchez scored over 1,300 points as a Lobo and is sixth on the all-time scoring list. She was 41 years old.

