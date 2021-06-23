Former Lobo Weini Kelati becomes US citizen, ready to compete at the Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weini Kelati, a native of Eritrea, is now a citizen of the United States. One of the most decorated track and field athletes to come through the University of New Mexico became a naturalized citizen Wednesday.

Now Kelati, who left college early to begin her professional running career with the Dark Sky Distance Team, will compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials to represent the U.S. at the Olympics in August. Kelati will compete in the 10,000 meters alongside her former Lobo teammate Ednah Kurgat Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Kelati’s distinguished career at New Mexico included 13 All-Americans, four school track records, five Mountain West records (four in track), six Mountain West Conference individual titles (two in cross country, four in track), a team NCAA cross country championship and two individual NCAA titles and countless regional, conference and national awards.