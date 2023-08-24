ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Lobo’s track and field star Josh Kerr has added world championship gold to his resume. Kerr, representing Great Britain won the 1500M in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

Kerr finished the race with a time of 3:29.38 to stun Olympic Gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen for the upset win. Kerr, who is an Olympic medalist himself, said that over his 16 year career, the stretch he had during the final 200 meters was unlike anything he’s ever experienced.