ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He got the news last year that he would be going into the College Football Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame week has arrived for former University of New Mexico Lobos and NFL star receiver Terance Mathis.

“This moment is a once in a lifetime moment and I am going to enjoy every bit of it,” said Mathis. He starred at New Mexico from 1985 to 87 and again in 1989. The Consensus All American finished his Lobos career as the first player in school history with 250 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards and 6,000 all purpose yards. Mathis will join another former Lobo, Brian Urlacher as the only two players in the College Football Hall of Fame Dec. 5. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Just to be able to represent my university, on this big stage, is phenomenal,” said Mathis. “Not just for me, It’s for them and the guys I played with and before me, after me, the community, the administration, the state. It’s all of us.” Mathis played for three different NFL teams from 1990 to 2002.