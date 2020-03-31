Former Lobo Sam Haggerty ready for first season in Mariners organization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sam Haggerty is in his first season with the Seattle Mariners organization. The former University of New Mexico Lobo infielder is ready for the regular season to start, but no one really knows when that will be due to the coronavirus.

“You know I can’t say it’s been easy,” said Haggerty. “This is a time I thought I would be playing baseball, but make the best of it. You try to keep yourself in shape, try to do the right thing and help the country. At this point, I just hope we can move forward quickly and baseball can resume.”

Major League Baseball delayed its season for two weeks and even shut down spring training early. Haggerty believes he was doing well when things came to a close. He wants to be with the big club when the season starts. Haggerty spent eight years in minor league baseball before the New York Mets gave him his shot last season.

Haggerty played in 11 games and had four at-bats with two runs scored. The Mets later waived Haggerty and he was picked up by the Mariners who have played him in a variety of spots before spring training was shut down.

“Spring training was going well for me,” said Haggerty. “I was playing well. I was playing all over the diamond. I would start in left field, shortstop, second base, caught some time at center field. I was playing well. I was swinging the bat well. I not sure of what my chances were of sticking with the big team, but I think I had a chance, at least. We’ll see how things shake out when we resume play.”

Haggerty was drafted out of New Mexico by Cleveland in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.