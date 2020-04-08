Former Lobo punter Bojorquez enjoying time with Buffalo Bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Corey Bojorquez is headed into his third season as a member of the Buffalo Bills. The former University of New Mexico punter started his NFL journey in New England but never saw the field in an actual game. Bojorquez only stuck around for the preseason and didn’t have any recent tape for teams, due to his lack of action.

That didn’t stop Buffalo from giving him a chance. “Buffalo knew enough and saw enough about me from college or whatever and, you know, they took that chance on me,” said Bojorquez. “So, things worked out better than I could have ever imagined, you know, got a starting job.”

Bojorquez has embraced the Bills just like they did him. “I love playing in Buffalo,” said Bojorquez. “It’s pretty far from home, being on the east coast, you know, but I mean this team is just a bunch of great guys, great coaches, all have the same goal in mind is just trying to be the best that we can be every single day.”

Bojorquez has punted 79 times in his Bills career for 3,313 yards. His long is 67 yards. Bojorquez seems to specialize in pinning opponents inside the twenty-yard line. He has done that 34 times, which is tied for third in the league.

“Staying consistent, you know, working on your craft, doing your drop, catching snaps and field goal snaps and things like that,” said Bojorquez. Bojorquez and the Bills finished second in the AFC East last season behind championship regular New England. With Tom Brady out of New England, some believe 2020 could be the year Buffalo wins the division.

The last time the Bills won the division was in 1995 when they were being led by another former Lobo. Then Bills head coach Marv Levy was the head man at New Mexico for two seasons in the late ’50s. The Bills under Levy had a run of six division titles and four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.

“Our goal every year whether we made playoffs or not is to get to the Super Bowl,” said Bojorquez. “That’s the whole point of doing what we do. It was great we made the playoffs last year, but all of us knew inside we could have gone a lot further.”