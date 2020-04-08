Former Lobo pitcher Sam Wolff ready to see what baseball season has

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sam Wolff continues to work on his craft with hopes of one day going to the big club and staying for a long time. The former University of New Mexico Lobos pitcher is entering his eighth season of professional baseball and is currently in the San Francisco Giants organization.

“Was in big league camp again and I feel like I had some really great outings,” said Wolff. “I felt like the body felt good, felt strong. The arm felt strong. Really looking forward to getting the season going. It’s unfortunate how it came to a pause. As I said, I was really happy with the start of the 2020 season.”

Wolff has improved his pitching, especially over the last two years. “Right now I throw three different pitches, fastball, slider and a split figure,” said Wolff. “You know, I like the look of my fastball. This goes back to using the technology, being able to understand analytically were my fastball plays best has really helped me in my last two years.”

The coronavirus has altered the plans of many, even delaying baseball season. Wolff said it hasn’t stopped him from getting the proper workouts he needs to stay sharp. He said the Giants organization has been very good at making sure the players have everything they need in this time of uncertainty. Wolff believes he will be playing in triple-A this season for the Sacramento Rivercats.

That means he will get to make a return visit to the stadium where he played his college baseball. The Rivercats host the Isotopes in late May and make a visit to Albuquerque in July. “It would be a lot of fun to playback in Albuquerque, especially at Isotopes ballpark,” said Wolff.

“It will be the first time I played there since UNM so it would be coming full circle, you know, at this point in my career, being able to play there. It will just be a lot of fun to have family and friends in town and play in front of them,” Wolff said.