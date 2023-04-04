ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The goal is to play professional basketball and Morris Udeze is actively working on that plan. The former Lobo men’s basketball forward used his one and only season at the University of New Mexico to help the team win and up his stock for a future in basketball.

Udeze talks about his only season at New Mexico in Van Tate’s Sports Office. Udeze finished with 15 double-doubles on the year and continued his feast at the NABC All-Star game during the Final Four weekend. Udeze played for the west, scored 15 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and walked away with MVP honors all in the presence of NBA scouts.

The entire experience was an eye-opener. “Practices were, like, super intense, like super, super intense practices,” said Udeze. Everybody’s good, everyone on the floor is good. So, you got to play basketball the right way to get a basket. You can’t just go one on one because they’re good one on one defenders. You got to really play basketball, a lot of elbow action, a lot of down screens, and a whole bunch of NBA scouts were there, just wanting to know if you could actually play basketball the right way.”

Next up for Udeze is the Portsmouth Invitational April 12-15.