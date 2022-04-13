ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM baseball player Sam Haggerty currently plays for the Tacoma Rainiers. While Haggerty’s team is in the Duke City for a series against the Isotopes, he is making the most of the time he has in the city he once called home.

“I had Weck’s this morning, and I loved it,” said Haggerty. “Oh I missed the green chile. That is one thing New Mexico has instilled in me forever.

Haggerty was solid in the first game of the series. The second baseman went 2-4 at the plate with a RBI and run scored during Tacoma’s 10-9 win. One of his Lobo teammates, DJ Peterson, was in the opposite dugout also had a solid performance at the plate with his first homerun as an Isotope.

“It feels good, you got a lot of memories here, my career sort of started here,” Haggerty said. “You know, it was great to see DJ last night. I’ve seen DJ do many things in this stadium. What he did last night was no surprise to me.”

Haggerty was drafted out of UNM in 2015 by Cleveland. He has bounced around during his career but has played in the major league for both Seattle and the Mets. As for why he hasn’t been able to stick around, it comes down to something out of his control.

“One of my largest issues is health,” he said. “I have a pattern of getting injured. I had surgery this past year and right now it’s just getting my body in position to perform at that level, that I can stick in the big leagues and stay there. Those guys are good out there.”

Haggerty and the Rainiers will be in Albuquerque through Sunday.