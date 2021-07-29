Former Lobo Lovett advances to high jump finals at Tokyo Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Django Lovett has made it to the finals in the high jump at the Tokyo Olympics. The former University of New Mexico Lobos track and field athlete is representing team Canada at the games.
Lovett finished tied for first in his heat, clearing the 2.28m mark on his first attempt. Finishing third overall, Lovett is among eleven other athletes headed to the finals which start at 4 a.m. MT on Sunday.