Former Lobo lineman and wife gift UNM athletics $350,000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo offensive lineman Jared St. Aubyn and his wife Megghan announced a gift of $350,000 for UNM athletics Monday. “This has been a goal since I left school, to have the ability to come back and help this University, to help the school,” said St. Aubyn. “I said it and I mean it. Without this University, without the mentors that I had, whether it’s Coach Paulson, Coach Long, and Coach Francione – I wouldn’t have had any type of success in my life.”

For UNM, it is the fourth major gift in the first half of the 2021 calendar year. The gift will fund the near-completion of the new center and allow for upgrades to the current athletic performance center housed in the Tow Diehm Football Complex.

Lobos Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales is thankful for the gift and called on all former Lobo football players and alumni to get on board to help athletics move forward. “Albuquerque can be big,” said Gonzales. “It can be special and people want that. Nothing comes easy, you have to be willing to work for it and as a fan, you have to be willing to work for a team to be good.”