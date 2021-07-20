Former Lobo Lamar Jordan returning to NM in a Spokane Shock uniform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lamar Jordan starred as quarterback for New Mexico from 2014 to 2017. The blazing-fast Jordan will return to his old stomping grounds Saturday as a receiver for the Spokane Shock of the Indoor Football League.

The Shock will play the Duke City Gladiators Saturday in Rio Rancho. Jordan felt good about the game as soon as he saw it on the schedule. “I mean I was just happy, like okay, I’m going to catch some of my homeboys down there,” said Jordan. “It’s been about 3 or 4 years since I been back so, I mean, it’s going to definitely bring back some memories.”

Jordan made memories he will never forget in New Mexico back in 2016. That’s the year the former option quarterback and his Lobos led the nation in rushing. Jordan hasn’t played quarterback since leaving New Mexico. After signing a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, he went to camp as a receiver and kick returner.

Jordan didn’t make the final roster with the Falcons, but what he learned while making the adjustment to receiver was invaluable information that continues to help him to this day. “I was getting reps and all of that, kick return and punt return, but it was like. out there in the NFL, it’s a numbers game. Just competing with those guys, I was blessed enough to be in a good spot, with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gaines,” said Jordan.

So, learning from those guys I learned a lot. I sucked it all up.” After his time with the Falcons Jordan went for a little while without a team to call home. That changed when he got the call from the Shock. “It’s a blessing just to be able to lace it up again, being able to put on the pads again,” said Jordan. “It’s been, like, almost two years and then when I got the call from coach Billy Back, that he wanted to sign me, I almost had to take the deal because, you know, it was a good deal, good living and they’re a good team out here.”

Jordan ran a kickoff back in his first game with the Shock and hopes to electrify the crowd when he plays Saturday. Game time at the Rio Rancho Special Events Center Saturday is 6:05 pm.