Former Lobo joins New Mexico United as assistant coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is adding a new coach. Former Lobo soccer player, Junro Narita, will be joining the technical staff as Academy director, as well as an assistant coach for United’s lead man, Zach Prince.

Originally from Japan, Narita moved to the U.S. as a teenager. He played soccer collegiately at the University of New Mexico, where he scored the Lobos’ first-ever NCAA tournament goal. He also was named All-American in 2002.

Following his college career, Narita spent some time playing professionally before making the move to coaching. Now doing so for nearly a decade, Narita’s resumé is highlighted by coaching in Japan’s First-Division J-League and serving as Academy Head Coach for Austin FC in Major League Soccer. Narita has also spent time coaching youth soccer locally as Director of Coaching for Rio Rancho Soccer Club.