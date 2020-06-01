Former Lobo, Joe Fursitnger is enjoying his career overseas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Men’s Basketball player, Joe Furstinger is currently in Israel getting ready to begin play in the Winners League. “The Winners League is a great league, there is great competition, great teams over here, NBA, ex-NBA players. I am excited to start up, I think our first game is in 22 or 23 days,” said Joe Furstinger.

Joe just signed a deal to play in Israel after his season in Poland was cut short. Joe says he has seen a lot of improvement in his game since he went to play overseas two years ago. “I think that my game has improved a ton since I left UNM, both offensively and defensively. I mean, I really think that I could play at any level now, but the main thing that is probably the biggest change is that I have all the confidence in myself now that Coach Weir gave to me my senior year. That has helped out tremendously because I mean, I feel like I can do anything on the court now,” said Furstinger.

