Former Lobo Hugh Greenwood starts new chapter in his life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Basketball player and now Australian Rules Football player, Hugh Greenwood started his first season with the Gold Coast Suns this past year, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, his sport became the most popular in the world, as the AFL was the only sports fans could watch.

“I mean we have known forever that we believe the AFL is the coolest sport in the world and under the circumstances for the world to be able to see it, and in particular the states to be able to see it, was pretty funny. So, hopefully, when all the other sports come back there is still a bit of time for Aussie rules because it is a fun sport,” said Greenwood.

Hugh made the move to the Gold Coast for a few reasons, but a big one was that it is a great way to raise a family and after just recently having a baby it was perfect. “Yeah, he’s a future Lobo already,” said Greenwood.

Just like any other professional athlete, Greenwood’s career is kind of on hold with this current pandemic. Hugh will always be a Lobo at heart and he shared this message for the people of Albuquerque.

“A lot of people are going through a lot of tough things at the moment, but if everyone could stick together like I know they can, which I have seen before and experienced in my short time at UNM, then obviously we will be able to get through it. All the best to everyone in Albuquerque, New Mexico, I know you guys can do it because I have seen it before,” said Greenwood.