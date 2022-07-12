ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a week of early mornings for Landrick Brody. The former Lobo running back has been busy leading the West Mesa Mustangs through summer workouts, starting at 6 a.m. each morning.

Brody is preparing for his first season as head coach of the Mustangs. The team finished last season with only three wins against six losses. Brody has been working on changing the culture. “That’s been kind of the biggest deal, trying to get these guys to buy into the culture that we’re trying to create,” said Brody. “It’s a process, man. I will say it until I’m blue in the face, respect the process, respect the process. So, it’s just a process getting these guys into the right culture to where they’re looking out and taking care of each other and putting the team first.”

Brody has been pleasantly surprised by some of the talents on his team, and he is hoping that can make the transition even smoother. “Offensively, I would say our strong point is definitely our receiving core,” said Brody. “We’re, right now, honestly, six deep with a bunch of guys that can all play. That was probably the most surprising thing, stepping into the door, them being so well-groomed already. They’re already a group that’s kind of set and ready to go.”

Brody has a quarterback who can get his talented receivers the ball. Six foot two, 185-pound Elijah Brody has transferred from the powerhouse and defending Class 6A champion, the Cleveland Storm, and is taking snaps under center. You may have noticed his last night. Elijah is Landrick’s son.

“Yeah. It is different because, you know, you get it at home and out on the field,” said Elijah. “So, it’s definitely fun because when we get to watch film with each other. We can watch at practice with the guys, and then we get to go home and watch more film. So, it’s good to be prepared for games and stuff.”

The elder Brody is just excited to coach his son. “That’s always a positive, a good thing,” said Brody. “Who wouldn’t want to have the opportunity to coach their kid? But, he will tell you more than anybody else man, I’m on him just about, if not, more than I am on anybody else.”

Brody said his team will definitely spin the ball and will probably run a 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 defense. The 3-3-5 defense is a staple of Lobo football. Brody has his former Lobo teammate Curtis Flakes on board to help with the defense. Flakes had success as a head coach at Albuquerque high in the past before stepping down to spend more time with his family. The West Mesa Mustangs will open the season on Aug. 18 when they host Santa Fe.