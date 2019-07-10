Former Lobo Glover Quin retires from football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Glover Quin has decided to shut down his NFL career after 10 seasons in the league. Quin became a solid part of the Detroit Lions defense from his safety position during his six years with the team.

He started all 96 of his games with the Lions and is second all-time among Lions defensive backs with 423 tackles. Quin was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2009 as a fourth-round selection out of New Mexico.

He played four years with the Texans before going to the Lions. In his ten years of play in the league, Quin had 737 tackles with 24 interceptions, 85 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, four sacks, and two defensive touchdowns.