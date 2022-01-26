ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Miami Dolphins are in the process of signing players to futures contracts. Among the new signees is former Lobo defensive back, D’Angelo Ross.

Ross spent the 2021 season with the New England Patriots, playing in three games and starting one. The defensive back recorded three tackles, one of which came in a playoff game against the Bills.

After going undrafted in 2019, Ross signed with the Patriots as a free agent. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve and spent the 2020 season on New England’s practice squad.

The West Covina, California native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Fullerton College before transferring to New Mexico in 2017. As a Lobo, Ross recorded 85 total tackles, 17 pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble. Ross’ 57 tackles as a senior in 2018 led the team.