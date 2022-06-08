ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Daryl Chestnut has found his new pack. The running back has hung up the cleats and transitioned to high-caliber dog breeding.

Following his career at UNM, Chestnut attended rookie minicamp with the Washington Redskins, and while he didn’t make the roster, he did however leave an impression on one of his teammates.

In 2019, fellow rookie camp participant Geron Christian contacted Chestnut about using his dog as a stud for breeding. The two came to an agreement and Chestnut found a new passion with dogs.

“It’s always hard transitioning from football and then you have to find a job and adapt to the regular world. Then when you find your passion, whatever it is, you can apply everything you learned from football to your passion, your skillset, and develop it the same way.”

Chestnut developed his new business, Frontline Elite LLC, as a breeder of show caliber French Bulldogs. His business has taken off in just a few years, and Christian has helped his clientele grow to include some high profile athletes.

“Me and Kendrick Perkins have been back and forth in the DM’s, and me and Ezekiel Elliot talk a lot. We talk almost every other day when it pertains to dogs.”

Dog breeding — especially French Bulldogs — has become an extremely lucrative business in recent years. Chestnut’s dogs range in price from $3,000-$20,000 depending on coloration and other characteristics, and he even has co-owners in three other states.

“I have them all over. I some some in Idaho, I have some in Florida, I have some in Texas. It’s a real business, so it’s like, you franchise your business in different cities, and you co-own each dog that you don’t house yourself.”

Beyond breeding, Chestnut also has visions for growing the dog community in Albuquerque. He credits the Duke City and his time at UNM for turning his life around, and he wants to give back to the city that touched his heart.

“The biggest thing for me is trying to get Albuquerque on the map in any way I can. If it’s with athletics, or it’s with the dogs, I’m going to find a way to do it.”

More information about Frontline Elite can be found on their website and Instagram @frontline_elite_litters