Former Lobo football player Calvin Allen dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM Lobos offensive lineman Calvin Allen died Sunday after suffering a heart attack. A source close to the family said Allen had been battling bad allergies and had trouble breathing on Sunday.

Allen came to New Mexico from Houston, Texas, and played with the Lobos from 1992-95. He came to New Mexico with former Carolina Panthers and Lobo running back Winslow Oliver.

The two attended high school together and decided to do the same for college. Oliver said he was stunned when he got the news.

“I will always remember, just the encouragement, even until the day he died it seems like he would always encourage you know and always give you some little vitamin of truth,” said Oliver. “He was so authentic, you know, it’s hard not to hurt.” Allen was 47 years old.