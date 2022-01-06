Former Lobo ‘fighting for his life’ following car crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM basketball player, Gethro Muscadin, remains in critical condition following a roll-over car crash in Kansas early last Thursday morning.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Muscadin was the passenger of a crash reported at 3:10 a.m. near Topeka, Kansas. Muscadin was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Muscadin is a recent departure from the Lobos, leaving the program on December 20 after agreeing with Coach Richard Pitino that he was not the right fit for the program moving forward. He was only a Lobo for a few months, but the brotherhood that Muscadin has with his teammates remains strong. “His love is very genuine,” says Saquan Singleton. “That’s my boy, and I just pray he pulls through. Nobody deserves stuff like that.”

Please pray for Gethro Muscadin. He’s fighting for his life after a horrible car accident last night. Every prayer matters right now. So tragic and devastating. — Richard Pitino (@LoboCoachPitino) December 30, 2021

This was Muscadin’s first season with UNM after previously spending time at the University of Kansas. In his 12 games as a Lobo, he averaged just over nine points and five rebounds per game.

Even though he isn’t in the program anymore, Coach Pitino remains supportive of Muscadin and believes that he will always be a part of the family. “I’m devastated by it all,” says Pitino. “It’s tragic and I think it’s harder than people probably realize because he wasn’t on the team for a week. To me, there’s no big difference, we were fully invested in his future. I don’t say it lightly, he’s fighting for his life.”