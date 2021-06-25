Former Lobo Courtney Frerichs qualifies for Olympics in Tokyo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney Frerichs has qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in August. The former Lobo track and field star secured her spot with a second-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon Thursday night.
Frerichs finished more than six seconds ahead of the third-place finisher with a time of 9:11.79. In other news from the Olympic trials involving Lobo athletes, UNM sophomore Abdirizak Ibraham advanced to the semifinal round of the men’s 1500m after finishing 10th overall with a time of 3:40.04.