Former Lobo Courtney Frerichs qualifies for Olympics in Tokyo

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 24: Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs and Val Constien celebrate after competing in the Women’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Final on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney Frerichs has qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in August. The former Lobo track and field star secured her spot with a second-place finish in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon Thursday night.

Frerichs finished more than six seconds ahead of the third-place finisher with a time of  9:11.79. In other news from the Olympic trials involving Lobo athletes, UNM sophomore Abdirizak Ibraham advanced to the semifinal round of the men’s 1500m after finishing 10th overall with a time of 3:40.04.

