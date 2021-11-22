Former Lobo Corey Manigault reportedly hospitalized after violent altercation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM men’s basketball player, Corey Manigault is reportedly in serious condition after a violent altercation. According to eurohoops.net Manigualt has been hospitalized, with a brain hemorrhage and hematoma after attaining injuries outside a Nicosia nightclub.

Manigault is currently playing for Limassol BC, which is a top-tier team in the Republic of Cyprus, an island county in the eastern Mediterranean sea.

KRQE Sports will have more information when it is released.