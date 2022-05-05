ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball player JJ Caldwell will not go on trial this week for battery. Days before the trial was scheduled to start, prosecutors announced they would be unable to proceed, because of a prosecutorial mistake.

Caldwell was charged with battery after his ex-girlfriend told police he pushed, slapped and choked her in 2019. Caldwell was suspended after the charge and never played for the Lobos again. The charges were dropped once before and then refiled, then moved to another district attorney’s office.

The attorney for the alleged victim responded today, saying they are disappointed and have a lack of confidence in the system. They could file a motion to reconsider the charge. They say they are still weighing their options since this case has dragged on so long.