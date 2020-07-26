Former Lobo, Anthony Mathis signs to play professionally overseas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM Men’s Basketball player, Anthony Mathis has signed his first professional basketball contract. It was made public on Twitter on Saturday, as Mathis is headed to Greece to play with Charilaos Trikoupis.

Mathis finished out his collegiate career at Oregon, where he averaged 8.5 points and shot 45.4% from the 3-point line.

