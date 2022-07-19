NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexicans heard their name called during the MLB draft on Tuesday. Former La Cueva High School standout Jack Pineda was taken in the 12th round (355 overall) by the Kansas City Royals while Carlsbad high school senior Nolan Perry was taken 15 spots later (368) by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pineda was a four-year player for La Cueva and was a member of the Bears 2017 and 2018 championship teams. Following his high school career, Pineda played for two seasons at the College of Southern Nevada before transferring to Baylor. In two seasons at Baylor, Pineda started every game for the Bears and was All-Big 12 honorable mention both years.

“I’m so excited,” Pineda said. “It’s been a crazy couple days, but I’m just so relieved and so excited and thankful to be a part of the Royals organization. Probably the organization at the top of my list going into this, and I’m happy that it worked out.”

Perry was named the Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year following a senior campaign that ended with a state championship. The star Caveman two-way player compiled a 10-1 record with a 0.42 ERA on the mound while slashing for .436/.523/.745 at the plate. Perry signed a letter of intent to play for Texas Tech University, however, Perry has not yet confirmed whether he will go pro or play for the Red Raiders in 2023.